Alonso in NASCAR and Albon in F1

From: The Autosport Podcast
by Edd Straw
0 0 22 hours ago
Auto racing, #albon, #alonso, #f1
Karun Chandhok, Jonathan Noble and Ben Anderson join Edd Straw to discuss F1 newcomer Alexander Albon, the Fernando Alonso/Jimmie Johnson car swap and the latest F1 testing

Edd Straw
