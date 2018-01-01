Spreaker
Alonso in NASCAR and Albon in F1
From:
The Autosport Podcast
by
Edd Straw
22 hours ago
00:00
52:11
Karun Chandhok, Jonathan Noble and Ben Anderson join Edd Straw to discuss F1 newcomer Alexander Albon, the Fernando Alonso/Jimmie Johnson car swap and the latest F1 testing
Edd Straw
