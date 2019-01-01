Spreaker
Is Mick Schumacher the real deal?

From: The Autosport Podcast
by Edd Straw
As part of our preview of the Formula 2 Championship, which starts in Bahrain this weekend, Jack Benyon and Marcus Simmons join Edd Straw to look at Mick Schumacher’s prospects and discuss the title favourites.

Sign up for iGP Manager here https://igpmanager.com/index.php?action=in&campaign=autosport-podcast

