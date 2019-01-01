Spreaker
F1 Testing: Vettel crashes as Ferrari hits trouble

F1 Testing: Vettel crashes as Ferrari hits trouble

From: The Autosport Podcast
by Edd Straw
0 0 1 day ago
00:00
36:05
Auto racing, #barcelona, #f1, #ferrari, #mercedes, #testing, #vettel
Jake Boxall-Legge and Ben Anderson join Edd Straw to discuss Sebastian Vettel’s testing crash, the Mercedes upgrades and the midfield battle.

Author

Edd Straw
Edd Straw 7,943 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help