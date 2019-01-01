Spreaker
F1 Testing Day 5: Mercedes brings an upgrade

F1 Testing Day 5: Mercedes brings an upgrade

From: The Autosport Podcast
by Edd Straw
0 0 2 days ago
00:00
33:04
Auto racing, #barcelona, #f1, #ferrari, #mercedes, #testing
Ben Anderson and Tom Errington join Edd Straw to review the first day of the second pre-season test. Ferrari still looks good, but there were big changes to the Mercedes

Author

Edd Straw
Edd Straw 7,943 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help