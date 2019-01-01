Spreaker
Formula E Sanya and IndyCar COTA review

From: The Autosport Podcast
by Edd Straw
Alex Kalinauckas and Tom Errington join Edd Straw to look back at Jean-Eric Vergne’s first win of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship season and explain how Colton Herta became the youngest winner in IndyCar history

Edd Straw
