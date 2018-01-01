Spreaker
Scott Dixon joins the IndyCar greats

From: The Autosport Podcast
by Edd Straw
Scott Dixon recently clinched his fifth IndyCar title. Tom Errington, Matt Beer and David Malsher join Edd Straw to explain the New Zealander’s understated brilliance

Edd Straw
