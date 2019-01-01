Spreaker
Indianapolis 500: McLaren’s failure and race preview

Indianapolis 500: McLaren's failure and race preview

From: The Autosport Podcast
by Edd Straw
Tom Errington and Matt Beer join Edd Straw to look back at qualifying for the Indianapolis 500, and ahead to Sunday’s race

Edd Straw
