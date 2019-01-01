Spreaker
Ferrari’s team orders headache

From: The Autosport Podcast
by Edd Straw
Michael Lamonato from the F1 Strategy Report Podcast joins Ben Anderson and Edd Straw to discuss the challenge of managing Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc – as well as to analyse the performance and racing trends of the season so far.

Edd Straw
