Spreaker
The Great Kimi Raikkonen Debate

The Great Kimi Raikkonen Debate

From: The Autosport Podcast
by Edd Straw
1 1 1 day ago
00:00
55:24
Auto racing, #ferrari, #kimi, #raikkonen, #sauber
Kimi Raikkonen has been dropped by Ferrari, but signed up for two more years of F1 with Sauber. Anthony Rowlinson and Scott Mitchell join Edd Straw to debate whether he’s still good enough for a top seat in grand prix racing.

Author

Edd Straw
Edd Straw 1,736 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

Copyright 2018 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help