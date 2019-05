Giorgio Piola’s best Formula 1 cars

Giorgio Piola joins Edd Straw to pick his favourite Formula 1 cars, and tells us about the great technical geniuses he has known – including Colin Chapman, John Barnard, Gordon Murray and Mauro Forghieri.Download the F1 Strategy Report Podcast here http://www.f1strategyreport.com/ Sign up to IGP Manager here https://igpmanager.com/index.php?action=in&campaign=autosport-podcast