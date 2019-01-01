Spreaker
Giorgio Piola’s best Formula 1 cars

Giorgio Piola’s best Formula 1 cars

From: The Autosport Podcast
by Edd Straw
0 0 1 day ago
00:00
50:26
Auto racing, #f1, #piola, #racing
Giorgio Piola joins Edd Straw to pick his favourite Formula 1 cars, and tells us about the great technical geniuses he has known – including Colin Chapman, John Barnard, Gordon Murray and Mauro Forghieri.

Download the F1 Strategy Report Podcast here http://www.f1strategyreport.com/

Sign up to IGP Manager here https://igpmanager.com/index.php?action=in&campaign=autosport-podcast

Author

Edd Straw
Edd Straw 11,227 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help