F1 Testing Day 1, with Gary Anderson

From: The Autosport Podcast
by Edd Straw
0 0 18 hours ago
Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari made a great start to pre-season testing at Barcelona, topping the timesheets and the laps completed table. Gary Anderson joins Edd Straw to review all the action.

Edd Straw
