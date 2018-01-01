Spreaker
BMW starts new Formula E era on top

From: The Autosport Podcast
by Edd Straw
Antonio Felix da Costa won the first race of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship season in Saudi Arabia. Alex Kalinauckas joins Edd Straw to review the event.

Edd Straw
