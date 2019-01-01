Spreaker
Winning Indy with Andretti, Foyt…and Lazier

From: The Autosport Podcast
by Edd Straw
Auto racing, #fullalove, #indy
Multiple Indianapolis 500-winning mechanic and fabricator Eamon ‘Chalkie’ Fullalove looks back on his long career in the United States ahead of the 2019 running of the legendary race.

Edd Straw
