Macau GP with Dick Bennetts and Dan Ticktum

From: The Autosport Podcast
by Edd Straw
Last year’s winner, Dan Ticktum, and two-times winning team boss Dick Bennetts join Edd Straw and Marcus Simmons to preview the 2018 Macau Grand Prix.

Edd Straw
