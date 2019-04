Ricardo Rosset: One of F1’s most unfairly maligned drivers

Ricardo Rosset’s 26-race Formula 1 career from 1996-1998 is regarded as one of the least impressive stints by a driver in the 1000-race history of the world championship. Lito Cavalcanti and Edd Straw join Rosset himself to tell the full story.Sign up for iGP Manager here https://igpmanager.com/index.php?action=in&campaign=autosport-podcast