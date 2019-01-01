Spreaker
Ricardo Rosset: One of F1’s most unfairly maligned drivers

Ricardo Rosset: One of F1’s most unfairly maligned drivers

From: The Autosport Podcast
by Edd Straw
0 0 3 days ago
00:00
60:40
Auto racing, #f1, #rosset
Ricardo Rosset’s 26-race Formula 1 career from 1996-1998 is regarded as one of the least impressive stints by a driver in the 1000-race history of the world championship. Lito Cavalcanti and Edd Straw join Rosset himself to tell the full story.

Sign up for iGP Manager here https://igpmanager.com/index.php?action=in&campaign=autosport-podcast

Author

Edd Straw
Edd Straw 9,704 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help