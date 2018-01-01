Spreaker
F1 2018 review with Karun Chandhok

From: The Autosport Podcast
by Edd Straw
Karun Chandhok, Ben Anderson and Jonathan Noble join Edd Straw to look back on the the 2018 Formula 1 season – and also argue about it!

Edd Straw
