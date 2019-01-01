Spreaker
Italian Grand Prix Review

Italian Grand Prix Review

From: The Autosport Podcast: F1 & more
by Motorsport Podcasts - mPodcast
0 0 1 day ago
00:00
67:36
Sports, #alonso, #bottas, #f1, #ferrari, #formula1, #grosjean, #hamilton, #hulkenberg, #leclerc, #mclaren, #mercedes, #perez, #racing, #raikkonen, #redbull, #renault, #ricciardo, #verstappen, #vettel
Host Edd Straw is joined by Scott Mitchell and Andrew van de Burgt to assess whether Leclerc really did go too far in the defensive moves that kept him in front and how much difference the FIA's new approach to policing hard racing made.

Leclerc emerged from the fight victorious, and the podcast assesses the impact his Monza triumph has on his standing in F1 and Ferrari - especially on a day when team-mate Sebastian Vettel committed what our panel describes as a "rubbish" and ... See More

Author

Motorsport Podcasts - mPodcast
Motorsport Podcasts - mPodcast 16,321 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help