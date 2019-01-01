Spreaker
Secrets – and controversies - of Historic Motorsport

From: The Autosport Podcast
by Edd Straw
Historic racing ace driver and preparer Simon Hadfield joins Kevin Turner, Matt Kew and Edd Straw to discuss the joys of historic racing – and some of the challenges it faces

Edd Straw
