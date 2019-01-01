Spreaker
Hamilton, Senna, Vettel and F1 “in the zone”

Hamilton, Senna, Vettel and F1 “in the zone”

From: The Autosport Podcast
by Edd Straw
0 0 1 day ago
00:00
70:07
Auto racing, #brolin, #clyde, #hamilton, #senna, #vettel
Clyde Brolin, author of ‘Overdrive: Formula 1 in the Zone” and “In the Zone” joins Edd Straw to examine what it means for a racing driver to be in that magical state where they achieve perfection.

Sign up to IGP Manager here https://igpmanager.com/index.php?action=in&campaign=autosport-podcast

Author

Edd Straw
Edd Straw 11,842 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help