Rickard Rydell: Edd visits a touring car legend

From: The Autosport Podcast: F1 & more
Edd Straw visits former touring car super star Rickard Rydell in Sweden to talk Super Touring, Macau victory and Le Mans. There’s also chat about F1 today, and whether a driver knows they are losing their edge as they age.

Sign up to IGP Manager here https://igpmanager.com/index.php?action=in&campaign=autosport-podcast

