Spreaker
German GP Preview: Can Vettel hit back?

German GP Preview: Can Vettel hit back?

From: The Autosport Podcast
by Edd Straw
0 0 13 hours ago
00:00
57:39
Auto racing, #bottas, #f1, #ferrari, #formula1, #grosjean, #hamilton, #hulkenberg, #mclaren, #mercedes, #perez, #racing, #raikkonen, #redbull, #renault, #ricciardo, #verstappen, #vettel
Stuart Codling and Edd Straw look ahead to the German Grand Prix and dissect Sebastian Vettel’s troubles – as well as discussing the other major F1 talking points

Sign up to IGP Manager here https://igpmanager.com/index.php?action=in&campaign=autosport-podcast

Author

Edd Straw
Edd Straw 14,299 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help