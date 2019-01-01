Spreaker
Will BMW get pegged back in BTCC? With Tim Harvey

Will BMW get pegged back in BTCC? With Tim Harvey

From: The Autosport Podcast
by Edd Straw
1 day ago
00:00
57:39
Auto racing, #btcc
Former British Touring Car champion Tim Harvey joins Matt Kew, Kevin Turner and Edd Straw to review the season so far – and how the tricky question of the dominance of the WSR BMWs might be addressed.

Author

Edd Straw
