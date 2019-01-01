Spreaker
Has W Series changed women's status in racing?

Has W Series changed women's status in racing?

From: The Autosport Podcast
by mPodcast - Motorsport Podcasts
1 0 1 day ago
00:00
53:29
Auto racing, #chadwick, #series, #w, #womeninmotorsport, #wseries
Lucy Morson and Matt Beer join Edd Straw to review the inaugural season of W Series and look at the wider impact on female participation in motorsport

Sign up to IGP Manager here https://igpmanager.com/index.php?action=in&campaign=autosport-podcast

Author

mPodcast - Motorsport Podcasts
mPodcast - Motorsport Podcasts 15,749 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

iAB member
Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help