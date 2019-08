Max Wilson almost raced in F1, and tells the story of how his Minardi drive in 2000 disappeared in the build-up to the season, but still went on to have one of the most eclectic careers in CART, Australian Supercars and Brazilian Stock Cars. He and Autosport’s long-time Brazilian correspondent Lito Cavalcanti join Edd Straw to talk about it.Sign up to IGP Manager here https://igpmanager.com/index.php?action=in&campaign=autosport-podcast