WRC’s 2020 driver market and mid-season review

WRC’s 2020 driver market and mid-season review

From: The Autosport Podcast
by Edd Straw
David Evans joins Edd Straw to analyse the World Rally Championship title battle, with Ott Tanak leading Sebastien Ogier and Thierry Neuville. There’s also a look at the 2020 driver market

Edd Straw
