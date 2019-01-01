Spreaker
F1 2020 Driver Market explained

F1 2020 Driver Market explained

From: The Autosport Podcast
by Edd Straw
0 0 1 day ago
00:00
62:51
Auto racing, #alonso, #bottas, #f1, #ferrari, #formula1, #grosjean, #hamilton, #hulkenberg, #latifi, #mclaren, #mercedes, #ocon, #perez, #racing, #raikkonen, #redbull, #renault, #ricciardo, #verstappen, #vettel
Ben Anderson and Scott Mitchell join Edd Straw to discuss the F1 driver market, with Toto Wolff’s decision on whether to choose Valtteri Bottas or Esteban Ocon for next season the key move.

Sign up to IGP Manager here https://igpmanager.com/index.php?action=in&campaign=autosport-podcast

Author

Edd Straw
Edd Straw 15,395 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

Copyright 2019 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help