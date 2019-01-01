British GP live with Antonio Giovinazzi and Gary Anderson

...



Welcome to the first live edition of the Autosport Podcast. Edd Straw is joined on stage by F1 Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi and F1 car design genius Gary Anderson.We arrived at Silverstone on Thursday ahead of the GP weekend, and spent the day in the Fan Village of our sister publication F1 Racing magazine. Once the tents were pitched and motorhomes parked, the Autosport Podcast came live from the stage and broadcast on the giant screens for the campers. We hope you enjoy it.