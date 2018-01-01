Spreaker
Gary Anderson’s F1 technical review

Gary Anderson’s F1 technical review

From: The Autosport Podcast
by Edd Straw
0 0 4 hours ago
00:00
76:17
Auto racing, #anderson, #f1, #ferrari, #hamilton, #mclaren, #mercedes
Edd Straw is joined by former Jordan technical director Gary Anderson, and Jake Boxall-Legge, to look back at the key technical talking points of the 2018 F1 season

Author

Edd Straw
Edd Straw 4,554 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

Copyright 2018 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help