Spreaker
Mercedes self-destructs in Austrian Grand Prix

Mercedes self-destructs in Austrian Grand Prix

From: The Autosport Podcast
by Edd Straw
0 0 2 days ago
00:00
45:18
#austrian, #bottas, #f1, #hamilton, #mercedes, #verstappen
Mercedes started first and second and looked set to walk to victory in the Austrian Grand Prix. Scott Mitchell, Ben Anderson and Edd Straw explain what went wrong.

Author

 
Edd Straw 0 followers Follow

Find us on Facebook

Using Spreaker

Software and Mobile Apps

For Podcasters:
For Listeners:

Connect With Us

Language

Copyright 2018 - Spreaker Inc. a Voxnest Company - Create a podcast - New York, NY
Help